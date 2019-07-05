Budget 2019: Connectivity is an indispensable factor

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget 2019: Connectivity is an indispensable factor

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 21:30pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 21:30pm ist
Mr. Suramya Nevatia, CEO of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.

By Mr. Suramya Nevatia

One of the key highlights of the Union Budget 2019-2020 is emphasis on Indian Railways and infrastructure. For our economy, connectivity is an indispensable factor. With regards to the programme, heavy investment efforts were evidenced in SPV structures such as RRTS and proposed on the Delhi - Meerut route. Furthermore, PPP initiatives as well as TOD were encouraged and completion of sanctioned works/projects were emphasized. These projects would ensure more freedom for passenger trains in the existing railway network. 

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The Government has given a massive push to Indian railways by shedding light that an estimated investment of Rs. 50 lakh crores is required between 2018-2030. The proposal that a public private partnership (PPP) be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services for railway projects will boost connectivity.

(The author of this article is the CEO of Hind Rectifiers Ltd.)

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
industry
Comments (+)
 