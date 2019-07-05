Budget 2019 Highlights: Modi 2.0's reform plan

  • Jul 05 2019, 12:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:15pm ist
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2019 speech at the Parliament on July 5, 2019. (RSTV Video screenshot)

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget today as India's first full-time woman finance minister at the Parliament, emphasizing on India achieving a $5 trillion economy. She has listed various new reforms and schemes, including a new commercial wing in ISRO, One Nation One Card for mobility, One Nation One grid for gas, water, etc.

Here are the updates for the Budget 2019 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament.

 

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2019 speech at the Parliament on July 5, 2019.

(With inputs from PIB)

