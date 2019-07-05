Budget 2019: Youth skill investment to boost industries

By Prafulla Mathur

India is on the cusp of a high tech revolution after proving its strength as an IT hub. Skilling the youth on AI, AR is imperative as there is a limited workforce available in these areas. Industries like Manufacturing, Real Estate, Healthcare are prime areas for implementation of these technologies and there is a huge scope for employment. Government’s move to invest in these areas will not only give a boost to our industries but also help make India the go-to destination for advanced technologies.

(The author of this article is the Co-Founder of Queppelin)