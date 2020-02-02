Affordable housing sector need more support: Jaquar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2020, 16:04pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 17:37pm ist

By Rajesh Mehra

"Revised personal income tax slabs to spur growth in the housing sector, putting back the purchasing power in the hands of the consumers in the sector. Definitely a positive step for the lower and middle income segments which should boost the affordable housing segment – but the sector overall hasn’t been incentivised enough to infuse capital into the sector. The affordable housing sector would need further support in the form of reduction on taxes on hardware and building material – issues touched upon but not concretely. Rationalization that was necessary in the GST regime has not been adequately addressed. The automation proposed in filing and data collection is a step in the right direction but the implementation will be the true test of the intention."

(The author, Rajesh Mehra, is the Director & Promoter of Jaquar Group)

