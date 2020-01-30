Electronic Proof of Delivery must be given legal status

By Sachin Haritash,

''The new logistics policy proposed by the ministry of commerce focuses on bringing all stakeholders under one single platform. This step is a game changer as it would reduce the cost of logistics from 14% to 9% of the GDP and position India as a logistical giant. We would also welcome FDI into logistics; the sector needs infusion of funds which will provide the necessary impetus. The introduction of GST in 2017 brought a positive impact on the Indian economy. The logistics and supply chain management sector was able to speed up processes in a short span of time. GST has helped logistics firms to reduce transit time, reduce paperwork and channelize the relation between sellers and customers.

Also, we feel the government should allot legal status to documents such as Electronic Proof of Delivery (E-PODs) and Digital Proof of Delivery (D-PODs) since the business is now becoming digital. In sync with Digital India, e-bills and receipts are the next natural steps."

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Mavyn)