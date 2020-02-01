Union Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman proposes National Technical Textile Mission at Rs 1,480-cr outlay

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed National Technical Textile Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore over four years to cut down imports.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said as much as Rs 27,300 crore has been provided for development and promotion of industry and commerce.

The Finance Minister also said digital refund of duties and taxes of centre, states and local bodies to exporters will be allowed from this year.

Follow DH's Union Budget coverage live

On infrastructure, she said the government plans to set up project preparation facilities for infrastructure sector and a national logistic policy will come up soon.

Follow DH's Union Budget coverage live

Sitharaman noted that a Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline has been launched in December.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will be launched, the minister added.

She also said 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations.