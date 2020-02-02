Union Budget 2020 in numbers

The government on Saturday pegged the country's nominal GDP growth rate at 10 per cent in the next fiscal and said the capital expenditure is scaled up by 21 per cent to prop up the economy. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that receipts for 2020-21 are pegged at Rs 22.46 lakh crore while expenditure at Rs 30.42 lakh crore.

The revised estimated expenditure for FY20 has been pegged at Rs 26.99 lakh crore and receipts at Rs 19.32 lakh crore, she said.

Here's the Budget 2020 in numbers: