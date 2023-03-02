Adani Group sells Rs 15,446-crore stake to GQG Partners

Adani Group on Thursday said it has sold minority stakes in four of the conglomerate's listed companies to American equity investment boutique GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore.
In a statement, the group said shares in Adani Ports and Special Econmomic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) were sold through secondary market block deals.
"The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure," it said.
