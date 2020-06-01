Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 01 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 14:05 ist

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

The 1,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a BSE filing.

"The company has raised Rs 100 crore today by allotment of 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said.

It said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

Adani
Special Economic Zones
NCD
BSE

