Akasa Air gets NOC from Centre, set to fly in 2022

Akasa Air gets NOC from Ministry of Civil Aviation, set to fly in 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:21 ist

SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, that will fly under the brand name Akasa Air, received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

"Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting in summer of 2022," SNV Aviation said.

More to follow

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
airline
Ministry of Civil Aviation
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 