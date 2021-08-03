Alibaba's quarterly revenue jumps 34%

Alibaba's quarterly revenue jumps 34%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a 34% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by growth at its cloud computing and e-commerce businesses.

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, recorded a quarterly profit of about 13.48 billion yuan for the quarter ended March, according to the Chinese e-commerce giant's filing.

Alibaba, which holds about a third of Ant, posted a profit of 4.49 billion yuan for the quarter ended June 30 from its investments in the financial conglomerate.

Alibaba's revenue rose to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter, from 153.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

Alibaba
quarterly earnings
China

