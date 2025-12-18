Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In open letter, RJD MP Manoj Jha appeals to parliamentarians to oppose VB-G RAM G Bill

Jha shared the letter on X,and said, "Appeal to fellow members in Parliament to save MGNREGA, which was not merely a government programme but a moral commitment made by the Indian Republic to its poorest citizens. It embodies the constitutional promise of dignity, livelihood, and social justice."
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 06:51 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaMGNREGAManoj Jha

Follow us on :

Follow Us