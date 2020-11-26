Amazon workers in Germany to protest on 'Black Friday'

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike on 'Black Friday'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 26 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 08:05 ist

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27.

Scheduled to begin with Wednesday's night shift, Verdi is demanding better pay and working conditions. Verdi has been organising strikes at Amazon in Germany - the company's biggest market after the United States - since 2013, most recently last month during its "Prime Day" promotional event.

An Amazon spokesman said at the time that the company offered "excellent" salaries, with benefits and working conditions comparable with other important employers.

The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sent consumers online, making it difficult for some bricks-and-mortar shops to compete.

Verdi argues this has strengthened the case for higher wages, adding workers were not sufficiently protected against the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Amazon bowed to government pressure in France to postpone its local Black Friday event by a week to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amazon
Black Friday
Germany
protest

What's Brewing

DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi be replaced?

DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi be replaced?

Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists

Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

The difficulties of being a ‘Suitable Boy’

The difficulties of being a ‘Suitable Boy’

What is period poverty?

What is period poverty?

Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God

Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God

 