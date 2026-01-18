Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China, Russia benefit from Trump's Greenland tariff threat, EU's Kallas says

China and Russia must be having a ‌field ‌day. They are the ones who benefit ⁠from divisions among allies," said Kaja ​Kallas.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 23:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 23:24 IST
World newsUSChinaRussiaDonald TrumpGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us