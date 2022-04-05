Amul, SAP partner to digitally skill 15 lakh rural Indians

Dairy giant Amul and the Indian arm of German tech group SAP have joined hands to provide digital literacy, technical education and professional support in the areas of coding, English skills, and socio-economic opportunities to 15 lakh people in rural India.

The initiative focused on knowledge transfer and technology capacity building, is designed to focus on social entrepreneurship, enablement of a skilled workforce, digital inclusion, and bridging the gender equality gap.

“Our collaboration with SAP is a step forward in bringing these rural communities into the mainstream by empowering them to hone essential future skills and turn their dreams into a reality,” said RS Sodhi, the managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which sells dairy products under the Amul label.

“Over 66 per cent of India’s population lives in rural areas,” Sodhi said, highlighting how the initiative aimed at driving literacy and inclusion at the grassroots.

As part of the initiative, the companies plan to set up computer labs across 60 schools in Gujarat, train local teachers and provide financial literacy and entrepreneurship opportunities to about 20,000 women. It also plans to provide ecological interventions to enhance farmer incomes and livelihoods.

Contrary to common belief, there is a dearth of opportunities rather than local talent, which is waiting to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India, Sodhi added. His partner agreed.

“As India continues to lead global action on sustainability, collaboration like ours will also provide the critical foundation for an inclusive and resilient future in which no one is left behind,” said Kulmeet Bawa, the president and managing director of SAP India.

Pratham Infotech Foundation, an NGO that works to close the digital divide in India, will lead Amul and SAP India’s collaborative outreach.

