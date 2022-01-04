Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value

Apple Inc on Monday became the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization, thanks to investor confidence that the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and metaverse.
The company's shares rose to $182.88 in mid-day trading, a new record, on the first day of trading in 2022.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RBI allows limited offline digital payments
Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats
A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles
Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1
The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all
'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'
Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study