Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value

  • Jan 04 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 01:31 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc on Monday became the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization, thanks to investor confidence that the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and metaverse.

The company's shares rose to $182.88 in mid-day trading, a new record, on the first day of trading in 2022.

