LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Cong gives adjournment notice in LS, seeks suspension of SIR

Hello Readers. Parliament’s Winter Session is all set for a stormy start with the Opposition sharpening its arsenal to insist on a discussion on the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss any issue as per rules. The government has told floor leaders that it intends to bring 13 Bills and Supplementary Demands for Grants during the session that is scheduled to end on December 19. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.