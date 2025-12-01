Menu
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Cong gives adjournment notice in LS, seeks suspension of SIR

Hello Readers. Parliament’s Winter Session is all set for a stormy start with the Opposition sharpening its arsenal to insist on a discussion on the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss any issue as per rules. The government has told floor leaders that it intends to bring 13 Bills and Supplementary Demands for Grants during the session that is scheduled to end on December 19. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 03:35 IST
09:0501 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury files Adjournment Motion on deaths and human rights violations of Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) during the SIR process

08:4801 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth demands immediate suspension of SIR

08:3801 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates |Congress MP Manickram Tagore demands suspension of SIR process

08:3601 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | AAP MP Sanjay Singh calls for discussion on SIR

08:1001 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Parliament’s Winter Session set for a stormy start with focus on SIR

Published 01 December 2025, 02:50 IST
