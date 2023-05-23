Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it would host its annual developers' conference from June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil its latest software updates.
The event will take place online, said Apple.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son
Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'
Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'
Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism