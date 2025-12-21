Menu
Gadgets Weekly: Titan's new Ducati Watch collection and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 00:30 IST
Titan brings new Ducati Watch Collection

Titan's Ducati Watch Collection [From Left to Right]--Tonneau Sport Chronograph, Turon Black Silicone Chronograph (43.5 mm), Smoto Blue Steel Bracelet Chronograph (42 mm), and Tonneau Sport Automatic – Premium Edition.

Credit: Titan

ViewSonic LSD400 series TV projectors

ViewSonic LSD400 series TV projectors.

Credit: ViewSonic

Realme Narzo 90x and Narzo 90

Realme Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x series.

Credit: Realme

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime

Portronics Beats 5 Prime.

Credit: Portronics

Google Gemini 3 Flash

Google Gemini 3 Flash.

Credit: Google

Dyson Airwrap Origin

Dyson Airwrap Origin.

Credit: Dyson

IBM Skills Build Programme launched in India

IBM logo

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale 2025

Sony Holiday 2025 sale.

Credit: Sony

Samsung to announce new AI-connected living lineup at CES 2026

Samsung's new line of Bespoke AI home appliances to be showcased at CES 2026.

Credit: Samsung

Google announces $8 million fund for four AI Centres of Excellence in India

Google offers mentorship programme to local startups in India.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Published 21 December 2025, 00:30 IST
