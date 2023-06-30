Apple's market value breaches $3 trillion mark again

Apple Inc's market capitalization on Friday breached the $3 trillion mark again, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow it's revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality.

Shares of Apple, which is also the world's most valuable listed company, were up 0.9 per cent at $191.4 in morning trading.