Apple's market value breaches $3 trillion mark again

Shares of Apple, which is also the world's most valuable listed company, were up 0.9 per cent at $191.4 in morning trading.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 19:53 ist
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple Inc's market capitalization on Friday breached the $3 trillion mark again, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow it's revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality.

Business News
Apple
Apple Inc
Tim Cook

