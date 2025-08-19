Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Taiwan part of China: India after keeping mum on One-China policy for 17 years

India, like most other nations, has been adhering to the One-China policy since 1949, recognising only the People's Republic of China.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 09:04 IST
India NewsChinaTaiwan

Follow us on :

Follow Us