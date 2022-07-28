ArcelorMittal Q2 net income falls 2% to $3,923 million

ArcelorMittal Q2 net income falls 2% to $3,923 million

The company had posted a net income of $4,005 million in the corresponding period last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 15:58 ist
The Luxembourg-headquartered integrated steel and mining company follows the January-December fiscal year. Credit: iStock Photo

ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted a 2 per cent decline in its net income at $3,923 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net income of $4,005 million in the corresponding period last year.

The Luxembourg-headquartered integrated steel and mining company follows the January-December fiscal year.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal said sales were at $22.1 billion in April-June quarter of 2022, as compared to $19.3 billion in the second quarter in 2021.

The company said that total steel shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were lower at 14.4 million tonnes (MT), compared to 16.1 MT in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

"Steel shipments in 2Q 2022 were... largely reflecting the impact of the conflict in Ukraine... and weaker shipments in Europe," it said.

Gross debt increased to $8.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $8.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $8.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.

"The period was overshadowed by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, where we have steel and mining operations, bringing instability and suffering to the country and our 26,000 employees," Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said.

Globally the conflict is impacting growth and adding further inflationary pressure, which is spilling over into weakening of demand.

"Despite the more uncertain global macro outlook, our business is well positioned to effectively manage through the cycle," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ArcelorMittal
Business News
profits
Earnings

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 