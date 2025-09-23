<p>The India vs Pakistan diplomatic stand off, which had spilled to the cricket pitch, has now found its place in the football arena as well.</p><p>Just a day after Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan's 'gun pointing' gesture towards the Indian dressing room during the Super4s tie in the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tie in Dubai, which they lost by six wickets, Pakistan's Under-17 football team tried some animated gestures during a South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) tie in Sri Lanka, which also created a lot of uproar.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan says 'heat of the moment' for 'AK-47 gesture' during India vs Pakistan match .<p>During a hotly-contested SAFF tie between the archrivals at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, which India won 3-2, Pakistan's Muhammad Abdullah's controversial 'tea-sipping' celebration after he scored his team's equaliser came in for widespread condemnation. </p>.<p>India took the lead in the 31st minute through Dallalmuon Gangte.</p><p>Pakistan drew level in the 43rd minute when a penalty was converted by Abdullah, after which, he ran to the corner, sat down, and, in a unique celebration with his team-mates, seemed to mimic drinking tea.</p><p>Many equated it to the 2019 incident involving Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was filmed drinking tea, after being taken into Pakistan custody.</p><p>But the mocking celebration kind of backfired on Pakistan as they had to eat the humble pie with India stamping their superiority in actual play. </p><p>Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam restored India's lead in the 63rd minute, only for Hamza Yasir to equalise for Pakistan seven minutes later. Rahan Ahmed, then, stepped up to score the match-winning goal for India in the 73rd minute.</p><p>The match was inconsequential as both teams had qualified for the semifinals.</p><p>Despite India's win, Abdullah's tea-sipping celebration, remained the talking point of the match.</p><p>But in the hindsight both the gestures seems to have had little impact as India won both the outings. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>