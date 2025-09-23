Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

After AK-47 gesture in cricket, Pakistan's tea-sipping gesture in football too boomerangs

Many equated it to the 2019 incident involving IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was filmed drinking tea, after being taken into Pakistan custody.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 10:41 IST
FootballSports NewsIndia vs PakistanTrendingcontroversies

Follow us on :

Follow Us