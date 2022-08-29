Ashok Leyland extends its LCV range; launches new models

Ashok Leyland, one of the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, on Monday, launched two vehicles in its ‘BADA DOST’ range. The automobile manufacturer also launched a BADA DOST Limited Edition vehicle—one with industry-first features in a commercial vehicle.

The latest models—BADA DOST i1 and i2—offer a payload of 1,250kg and 1,425 kg, respectively. They are designed to offer the widest deck of 1,750 mm width and longest deck of 2,596 mm (8.5 ft) for i1, and, for the i2, 2,745 mm (9 ft)—the highest in the category, the company said.

Ashok Leyland has also introduced BADA DOST Limited Edition, which will be the first commercial vehicle to provide a central-locking feature, keyless entry into the vehicle along with anti-theft feature—offerings that are usually only seen in passenger vehicles.

The focus is to provide features to maximise the comfort for drivers and enhance the customer experience, according to the company.

“Today marks a special day for us, as we celebrate our second anniversary of BADA DOST. On this occasion we are excited to deliver on our promise of expanding our BADA DOST range and launch the BADA DOST i1 and BADA DOST i2,” Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of Ashok Leyland, said.

LCV—light commercial vehicle—is a key growth area for Ashok Leyland, and Hinduja said that the Bada Dost Range would “play a pivotal role” in expanding the company’s domestic as well as international sales, and “propel us in our journey to achieve our vision of being a Global Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer.”

The two new products also feature an ARAI certified three-seater walkthrough cabin offering superior comfort and space. It comes with the Widest Cabin in this segment—making it very spacious and roomy, the company said.