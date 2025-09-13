Zilla Panchayat CEO punishes officers for coming late to office

<p>Davanagere: Zilla Panchayat CEO made all those who were arriving late to office on regular basis stand at the gate of Zilla Panchayat. </p><p>There had been an incident where the Zilla Panchayat CEO stopped officers near the gate for 20 minutes for arriving late.</p> .<p>Zilla Panchayat CEO Gitte Madhav Vitthalarao stopped them in front of the gate for coming late to the office and punished them by not letting them inside the office. </p><p>More than 20 officials and staff have been given a stern warning but were allowed inside the office later. The CEO's action is being widely appreciated in the public sector. Locals have captured this scene on their mobile phones. These videos have gone viral.</p> .<p>Zilla Panchayat CEO Gitte Madhav Vitthalarao stated that the staff used to report for work at their own time. I have stopped such people outside the office and warned them. Should the public wait for them for hours together? For that, I have stopped some officials outside the Zilla Panchayat office and warned them to maintain discipline and report for work on time. I have told them to work properly. I have said that strict action will be taken if this behavior is repeated again."</p>