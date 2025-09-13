Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Zilla Panchayat CEO punishes officers for coming late to office

There had been an incident where the Zilla Panchayat CEO stopped officers near the gate for 20 minutes for arriving late.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 02:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 02:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us