AP, OpenAI partner to explore generative AI use in news

Associated Press, OpenAI partner to explore generative AI use in news

The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP's text archive, while AP will leverage the ChatGPT-maker's technology.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

News publisher Associated Press said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with OpenAI to share select news content and technology, as the two firms explore the use of generative AI in news products.

The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP's text archive, while AP will leverage the ChatGPT-maker's technology, according to a statement, which added that AP does not use generative AI for its news stories.

Also Read | China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

"News organizations must have a seat at the table ... so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism,” said Kristin Heitmann, AP's senior vice president and chief revenue officer. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AP
Open AI
Artificial Intelligence
Business News
Technology

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 