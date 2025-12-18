Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata slams Centre over G RAM G bill, says Bengal's job scheme will be renamed after Gandhi

Mamata Banerjee said if some political parties "failed to show respect to our national icons, we will do it", without directly naming the BJP.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 10:25 IST
India NewsMamata Banerjee\West Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us