Airline's focus now on resilience, root cause analysis, rebuilding: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers
In a video message to employees on Thursday, Elbers said the focus of IndiGo is now on rebuilding the airline post-stabilisation of operations, and that the airline's Board has appointed an external aviation expert to conduct a comprehensive root-cause analysis.
VIDEO | In a video message to employees, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, "Through the storm, we found our wings again. IndiGo has restored a network of 2,200 flights. The airline's focus now is on three things: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding."