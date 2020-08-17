Bitcoin hits 13-month high as 2020 rally gathers steam

Bitcoin hits 13-month high as 2020 rally gathers steam

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 17 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 22:36 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bitcoin jumped to its highest in over a year on Monday, adding to a 2020 rally that has seen it more than treble in price since March.

The biggest cryptocurrency gained 4.4% to $12,424, its highest since July 2019. Bitcoin has soared over 70% this year, making it one of the strongest performing assets.

Plummeting interest rates and huge bond-buying programmes by central banks across the world have boosted demand for the cryptocurrency, seen by some investors as a hedge against inflation due to its capped supply. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bitcoin
cryptocurrency

What's Brewing

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 