Bribes-for-jobs scandal uncovered at TCS: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 13:46 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A bribes-for-jobs scandal has been uncovered at India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to a report by the Mint

It has been found that a few senior executives who were enthrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment process.

According to the report, two executives aware of the developments said a whistleblower, in a communication to TCS CEO and COO, alleged that ES Chakravarthy, the global head of TCS’s resource management group (RMG), the company’s recruitment division, had been accepting commissions from staffing firms for years.

DH independently could not verify the report.

The company is said to have had set up a team of three executives, including the firm’s chief information security officer, Ajit Menon, to probe the allegations. Following the investigation, TCS sent the head of recruitment on leave, sacked four executives from RMG, and blacklisted three staffing firms.

While the company is yet to ascertain the scale of the irregularities, an executive aware of the development told the publication that those involved in the scam may have earned at least Rs 100 crore through commissions.

 

Tata Consultancy Services
Business News
TCS

