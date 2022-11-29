'Business as usual' during AI integration: Vistara CEO

'Business as usual' during Air India integration: Vistara CEO

Vistara is 51% owned by Tata group and the remaining 49% shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 18:29 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Soon after Tata group announced the merger of Vistara and Air India, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said it will be business as usual for all its stakeholders during the integration process, which will take some time.

Vistara is 51 per cent owned by Tata group and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Also Read: Air India, Vistara to merge as Singapore Airlines buys 25% stake

In a statement, Kannan said that Vistara is a fine manifestation of its parent brands Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and "we are delighted that we will continue to be guided by their legacies as we merge with Air India".

"The integration process will take some time, and during this phase, it will be business as usual for all our stakeholders, including customers. We will continue to share relevant information with all of them, as appropriate," he said.

A full-service carrier, Vistara was the country's second-largest domestic carrier with a market share of 9.2 per cent in October. 

Currently, the airline connects 43 domestic and overseas destinations and operates more than 260 flights daily with a fleet of 54 aircraft. It has around 4,700 employees.

"There is enormous potential for an airline group with the scale and network of the combined entity. We look forward to providing more opportunities for our customers, employees, and partners while putting a spotlight on Indian aviation on the global stage," Kannan said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Vistara

What's Brewing

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

 