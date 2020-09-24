ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's tech export requirements.
The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.
It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its US operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.
DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends
Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app
Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge
Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?
Unsavoury scenes in Rajya Sabha
Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear masks despite awareness
James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives