TikTok deal: ByteDance seeks Chinese export licence

ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Sep 24 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 08:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's tech export requirements.

The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.

It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its US operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TikTok
ByteDance
China
Beijing

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Unsavoury scenes in Rajya Sabha

Unsavoury scenes in Rajya Sabha

Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear masks despite awareness

Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear masks despite awareness

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

 