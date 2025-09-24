<p>US President Donald Trump during his address at the attend a multilateral meeting during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City made a striking remark about other countries. In the presence of world leaders and representatives, the US President said that their nations were "going to hell." His remarks surfaced as he lectured the United Nations and countries about how they were "failing" and aired a list of grievances. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” President Donald Trump asked a gathering of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, in a meandering, 56-minute speech that extended nearly four times longer than his allotted time limit. </p><p>Trump <a href="https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/09/1165924">questioned </a>the UN of its purpose and asked, "What is the purpose of the United Nations... All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter. It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. "The UN is supposed to stop invasion, not promote them," he said further. </p>.Trump calls India, China ‘primary funders’ of Russia’s war in Ukraine over oil buys.<p>His 56-minute-long speech that reportedly exceeded four times than the scheduled time limit. </p>.<p>It mainly highlighted two of his biggest grievances: immigration and climate change. Discussing these topics, Trump boasted about his leadership and efforts and said, “I’m really good at this stuff."</p><p>He then pointed out at the world leaders and said, “Your countries are going to hell." At the UNGA, Trump was seen bashing allies and foes. </p><p><strong>Trump on Palestine state</strong></p><p>Trump also threw light on ongoing war tensions in the world. Rejecting the decision to endorse a Palestinian state, he asked European nations to adopt economic measures he suggested for Russia and Ukraine. </p><p><strong>Dig at NATO countries</strong></p><p>Bringing the tariffs into picture, the US President slammed the NATO countries of hypocrisy for buying oil and gas from Moscow “when they are fighting Russia.” "If Russia does not end the war, the United States will impose very strict tariffs which would end the war very quickly, but the Europeans have to adopt them as well," he said. </p><p><strong>Sharia law</strong></p><p>Trump <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-address-un-he-distances-us-global-cooperation-2025-09-23/">reportedly </a>also covered a litany of false and misleading statements, such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to impose "sharia law" on London and that "inflation has been defeated" in the United States six days after the Federal Reserve said inflation has gone up.</p>