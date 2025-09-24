<p>A Rapido driver from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>was recently "suspended" from Captain app for raising issues they face during rides. In a Reddit post he claimed of listing down issues on social media platform X, after which Rapido blocked him from the app instead of fixing the issues. </p><p>The three issues the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rapido">Rapido </a>driver mentioned were: </p><p>"Route blocked by traffic police due to which had to take an alternative, but got paid only for the default path."</p><p>"His location showed 1.80x surge, yet payout was just ₹82."</p><p>"App doesn’t update live with traffic blocks, frustrating both captains and customers."</p><p>The user further mentioned what the Captains want in their services.</p>.Rapido’s '5-min auto' promise stalls, slapped with Rs 10 lakh fine by regulatory body CCPA.<p>"Pay for actual distance travelled," and "transparent surge logic," is what the Captains need, while also having "real time route updates."</p><p>The final point stated that the Captains should be respected when they raise any issues.</p><p>"Suspending us won’t solve anything — it only hurts the platform and customers," the post read.</p><p>The post also had an attachment of the content that was posted on X. </p><p>"I'm a Rapido Captain. Today Bengaluru police closed the route due to rain. I had to take an alternative route but pay was cut as app didn't update live," it read.</p><p>Tagging the Rapido and its Co-Founder, he further added the Captains need "tech that tracks actual travel so they can get fair pay".</p>.Swiggy is exiting Rapido; selling out at Rs 2,400 crore to Prosus, Westbridge.<p>The post on Reddit has garnered over 1.4k upvotes and a flurry of comments.</p><p>"I am a Rapido captain and I can confirm about the surcharge," a user commented.</p>