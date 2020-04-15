Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market generic blood pressure drug in American market

Cadila gets USFDA nod to market blood pressure drug

Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Macitentan tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, in the American market.

Zydus Worldwide DMCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Macitentan tablets, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and will be manufactured at Vapi-based CMO Umedica Laboratories, it added.

The Zydus Cadila group now has 287 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, the company said.

