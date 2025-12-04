Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US team likely to visit India next week for trade talks: Sources

This visit of the US officials would be the second after the imposition of a 25% tariff and an additional 25% penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 16:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIndia-US Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us