Apple blocked app release on NFTs in wallet: Coinbase

Coinbase says Apple blocked its last app release on NFTs in wallet

'Apple's claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system,' Coinbase said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 00:33 ist
Coinbase logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Coinbase Global Inc said on Thursday customers using Apple Inc's iOS will not be able to send non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its wallet anymore.

"Apple's claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee," Coinbase added in a tweet.

The 30 per cent fee has been a contentious point between the world's most valuable company and other app developers like Spotify and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, which have accused the company of misusing its "monopoly".

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coinbase
Business News
Apple
NFTs

What's Brewing

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 