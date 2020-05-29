Core sector output contracts by record 38.1% in April

Core sector output contracts by record 38.1% in April

PTI
PTI,
  • May 29 2020, 17:27 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 17:27 ist

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2 per cent in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

In March this year, the production of eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had contracted by 9 per cent.

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
core sector
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Commerce ministry

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 