Covid: ITC to airfreight 24 oxygen cryogenic containers

FMCG major ITC Limited has tied up with Linde India Ltd to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tonnes each from Asian countries to transport medical oxygen across the country.

This initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the company said in a statement.

In addition, ITC is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution. Its Paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.

"ITC is committed to support the government in its fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these tryint times," the company said.