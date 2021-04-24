Covid: ITC to airfreight 24 oxygen cryogenic containers

Covid: ITC to airfreight 24 oxygen cryogenic containers

This initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the company said in a statement

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 15:35 ist
"ITC is committed to support the government in its fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these tryint times," the company said. Credit: Twitter/itccorpcom

FMCG major ITC Limited has tied up with Linde India Ltd to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tonnes each from Asian countries to transport medical oxygen across the country.

This initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the company said in a statement.

In addition, ITC is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution. Its Paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.

"ITC is committed to support the government in its fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these tryint times," the company said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ITC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Linde
oxygen

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

 