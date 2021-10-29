Cryptocurrency ether hits all time high of $4,400

Cryptocurrency ether hits all time high of $4,400

Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and ether is up over 60% since its late September trough

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 29 2021, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 11:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency hit a all time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record.

The token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6% to $4,400 in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 set May 12.

Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and ether is up over 60% since its late September trough.

Bitcoin, which hit its record high of $67,016 on Oct. 20 was last 1.4% higher at $61,457, up about 50% since late September.

Among the biggest recent movers in cryptocurrencies however, is meme-based cryptocurrency shiba inu whose price has rocketed around 160% this week, and is now the world's eighth largest token.

Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has barely any practical use.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ethereum
Cryptocurrencies
business

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

 