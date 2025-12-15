Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

After UNESCO meet, Delhi's Red Fort to reopen for visitors from Tuesday

The Red Fort hosted the 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from December 8 to December 13.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 11:29 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortUNESCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us