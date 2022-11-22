Debt-laden China Evergrande gives land back to state

Debt-laden China Evergrande gives back land sites to Wuhan city

Evergrande's shares have been suspended since March

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Nov 22 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 09:14 ist
The logo of China Evergrande Group seen on the Evergrande Center in Shanghai. Photo Credit: Reuters Photo

A Chinese municipal district said it had taken back 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group and had made no payment for doing so.

The government of Jiangxia District in the central city of Wuhan retrieved its land-use rights over the undeveloped sites at the Evergrande Technology Tourism City on November 16, according to a statement by the district's Planning and Natural Resources Bureau.

China Evergrande unit Wuhan Baden City Investment Co Ltd has held the land as developer of Evergrande Technology Tourism City. A right to use land is the Chinese equivalent of ownership, since title is always ultimately held by the state.

China Evergrande, engulfed by $300 billion in liabilities, has been at the centre of a deepening property debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating debt restructuring.

The land parcels taken back by Jiangxia comprised nine residential sites, two commercial and one for mixed development, the filing, dated Nov. 18 showed. It gave no further details.

Evergrande declined to comment. Its shares have been suspended since March.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Wuhan
Evergrande
Business News

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 