Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hindu businessman beaten to death in Bangladesh following dispute over bananas, 3 detained

It has not been confirmed whether the incident that occurred on Saturday in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur district is related to the recent spate of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 08:38 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us