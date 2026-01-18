<p>Dhaka: A Hindu businessman was beaten to death in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh’s </a>Gazipur by three members of a family following a dispute over bananas, local media reported. </p><p>It has not been confirmed whether the incident that occurred on Saturday in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur district is related to the recent spate of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. </p><p>The deceased, Liton Chandra Ghosh, 55, was the owner of ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’, <em>The Daily Star</em> reported. </p>.Hindu man run over by car at petrol pump in Bangladesh.<p>According to Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station, three members of a family -- Swapan Mia, 55, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their son Masum Mia, 28 -- have been detained for their suspected involvement in the killing. Police stated that Masum owns a banana plantation, and a bunch of bananas went missing from it. He spotted the bananas in Liton’s hotel while searching, and an argument started between the two parties over this.</p>.<p>“The accused punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot,” police said. Liton’s family said Masum came to the hotel around 11:00 am. At that time, he had an argument with a hotel employee over a trivial incident. Later, Masum's father and mother came to the spot and got into a fight. Police are investigating the incident, the report said. </p>