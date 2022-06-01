DH Radio | On early-stage startup funding

DH Radio | Micro venture capitalists: Early-stage startup funding

An interaction with Upsparks co-founders

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 11:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to Upsparks co-founders Mohammed Faraz and Shivam Prasad on Micro Venture Capitalists and early-stage startup funding.

Listen in.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
startups
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

 