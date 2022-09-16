E-commerce sites posting fake reviews may soon face action

Websites posting fake reviews may soon face action

Platforms publishing the reviews online would be required to maintain a record of the reviewers for verification

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to protect consumer interest, strict action may soon be imposed on websites publishing fake and misleading reviews of products and services online.

According to a Times Of India report, service providers and manufacturers may soon be held accountable for posting fake reviews collected from customers or third parties contracted by them. Similarly, e-commerce websites and travel platforms publishing unverified star ratings may also face action.

The consumer affairs ministry had shared a framework for collection, moderation and publication of online consumer reviews published by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2021. This standard, however, is voluntary in nature and has largely not been implemented. 

Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that an updated policy is in the works. The main focus will be to root out misleading reviews and to ensure that the ratings are genuine and by the actual buyer or user of a product or service. "The focus of this policy will be on traceability and legitimacy of the reviews and ratings,” he said. 

As per the report, the Centre is likely to make the updated standard mandatory for companies. In addition, platforms publishing the reviews online would be required to maintain a record of the reviewers for verification. 

Speaking to TOI an official stressed on the need to understand who is gaining from the fake or misleading reviews. “What needs to be understood is who is gaining from the fake or misleading reviews or star ratings. Obviously, the manufacturer or the service provider. So, should they not be held accountable? A call will be taken after getting the feedback from the industry,” he noted. 

