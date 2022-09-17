Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees by up to 15%

Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees by up to 15% in 2023

About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world's oil, flows through the Suez Canal

AP
AP, Cairo,
  Sep 17 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 19:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Egypt said on Saturday that it will increase transit fees for vessels, including oil-laden tankers, passing through Suez Canal, one of the world's most crucial waterways.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Saturday that it will add 15 per cent to the fees for tankers carrying oil and petroleum products, and 10 per cent for dry bulk carriers and cruise ships.

The authority's chief, Osama Rabie, said the hikes, which will take effect on January 1, are “inevitable and a necessity.” He blamed booming global inflation rates, which have increased the cost of the waterway's operations, maintenance, and maritime services.

Also Read — Government revises definition of small companies; reduced compliance burden for more firms

About 10 per cent of global trade, including 7 per cent of the world's oil, flows through the Suez Canal, a major source of foreign currency to Egypt, the most Arab populous country with over 103 million people.

Egypt has faced towering economic challenges and is running low on foreign currency needed to buy essentials such as grain and fuel.

Authorities said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10 per cent increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020. The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history.

Canal authorities have been working to widen and deepen the waterway's southern part, since a hulking vessel ran aground and closed off the canal in March 2021. The six-day blockage disrupted global shipment.

In August 31, an oil tanker ran aground and briefly blocked the waterway before it was feed.

Egypt
Suez Canal
Business News
World news

