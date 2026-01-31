<p>I live most fortunately in a gated community—an oasis, which seems a million miles away from the cratered roads and the traffic ‘hogilla’ reality outside. It is a relatively small community – a rough census (no caste or sub-caste details, please) would suggest that the number, including the four-legged furry pets, would be in the region of 400. While all the four-legged variety do go for a walk, many of the other community members also venture out for a walk; to see them walk is most interesting. And I am not talking of the speed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some walk looking seriously at the ground beneath their feet, deeply examining their toes or footwear or the asphalt. Not for them the upward glance at what lies ahead or above. Another lot looks at the distant horizon. Their eyes clouded, almost avoiding any eye contact. The third lot look around for familiar faces, and depending on the time of the day and their disposition at that point in time, smile. You can meet the same person on another day, and they would walk past you with nary a glance. The fourth are the type who wish to say hello and smile but are uncertain about the response. So, they do smile nevertheless and hope that they will get a response. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The fifth, increasingly becoming common, is the type who keeps looking at the phone or with headphones listening to a podcast. They have no time for what is in front of them, beside them or above them. Their mind does not register that they are walking, which is incidental to the activity of seeing or listening. And then there are couples—men invariably seem in a hurry, while women struggle to keep pace. My theory is that the distance between the male and the female is directly proportional to the number of years of marriage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And then we have children. Loud chatter with even louder guffaws of laughter pierces the late evening, which is when they set out. Full of youthful exuberance, they are not even walking -- they are floating in air. And then there are the amblers who walk for the companionship, not for exercise -- groups of ladies and gentlemen discussing everything from recipes to the politics of the nation, state and community. And in all these varieties there are those who drag their feet, apparently keen to promote the sales of footwear by rapidly tearing the soles of their footwear.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Talking of varieties, and since I am a (very) retired tax man who cannot resist classification – how else do you tax? – I have also done an exercise of classification of walks. That is a story for another time. But I can tell you my experience -- I read that walking backwards is good. I did it once. A senior citizen saw me with great amazement and a tinge of sympathy. I immediately turned around and have not turned back since!</p>