Escorts tractor sales rise 9% in September

Escorts tractor sales rise 9% in September

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 12:52 ist
Escort Steeltrac 18 Farm Tractor. Credit: escortstractors.com

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts on Thursday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 11,851 units in September 2020.

It had sold 10,855 tractors in September 2019, the company said in a BSE filing.

Domestic tractor sales in September were at 11,453 units, as compared to 10,521 units in September 2019 — a growth of 8.9 per cent.

Escorts said rural demand continues to remain positive led by lower base of last year, pent-up demand from Covid-19 related lockdowns, and fundamentally positive macroeconomic factors.

"Timely and widespread monsoon, record Rabi crop production, early Kharif sowing, and good availability of retail finance have helped drive positive farmer sentiment.

“While currently operating close to our peak capacity, we are trying to further ramp up production and supply to meet the excess demand. We remain optimistic for the coming festive season," the company said.

Exports during the month stood at 398 units as against 334 units exported in September 2019, registering a growth of 19.2 per cent, the company said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tractor
BSE

What's Brewing

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

 