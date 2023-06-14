Explained | What are tail strikes on aircrafts?

On June 11, an IndiGo aircraft reportedly suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into the incident.

In this article, Deccan Herald explains what tail strikes are and how they occur.

A tail strike occurs when the tail of an airplane touches the runway during takeoff or landing. It's a common occurrence, often caused by human error, although strong winds can make it more likely to happen. It is also most likely to occur when the aircraft takes on a "high attack angle" during either takeoff or a landing.

Tail strikes can happen to any type of transport airplane, but some designs are more prone to them than others. The frequency of tail strikes during takeoff versus landing can vary depending on the aircraft type and model, with "stretched versions" being more susceptible to such accidents.

Some aircraft, such as the Concorde, are specifically designed to minimise damage occurring from tail strikes and have a wheel hidden under their tail to prevent damage. Other aircraft are equipped with tail skids, which act as support for the tail of the aircraft.

Several studies conducted by major aircraft manufacturers - including Boeing - have identified the causes of tail strikes, which have been found to occur during both day and night operations and in various weather conditions. The most significant factor contributing to tail strikes has been identified as human error, with the pilots' experience flying the specific aircraft model determining the frequency of incidence.

Boeing, for instance, concludes, "Though tail strike occurs in both daylight and darkness and in both good and bad weather, the amount of flight crew experience with the model of airplane flown is a more significant factor. While tail strikes may occur to pilots with abundant flight time in a model, most occur to pilots who are transitioning from one airplane model to another and have fewer than 100 hours of flight time in the new model. Incidents are greatest among pilots during their first heavy-weight operations in the new model, especially when the weather is marginal".

This emphasises the importance of thorough crew training to prevent tail strikes.