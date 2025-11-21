<p>Left-arm quickie <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mitchell-starc">Mitchell Starc's </a>pace proved too good for England as his seven-wicket haul helped the hosts bowl out the visitors for 172 in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashes">Ashes </a>opener at Perth.</p><p>The 35-year-old took seven wickets for 58, while Harry Brook top-scored for England with 52. </p><p>The visitors had few answers to the 35-year-old wreaking ball as his seven-wicket haul haul came off 12.5 overs with debutant Brendan Doggett chipping in with 2-27.</p>.Cummins set to miss Ashes opener with back injury; Smith likely to lead.<p>Ollie Pope (46) was the only other England batter who offered some resistance as England crumbled after lunch.</p><p>England, who have not won a series in Australia for 15 years, opted for an all-pace attack with spinner Shoaib Bashir missing out.</p><p>All five previous Tests at the venue have been won by the side batting first, but England did their best to challenge that, but in vain as Starc proved too hot to handle for them. </p><p>Leading the attack superbly in the absence of captain Pat Cummins and stalwart Josh Hazlewood, Starc recorded his fifth Ashes "five-fer", midway through the second session.</p><p>The 35-year-old fast bowler got Australia's Ashes defence off to the perfect start in the first over of the day, dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck an continued from there. not giving any leeway to visiting batters. </p><p>He bagged three wickets in an intimidating opening spell, including the prize wicket of Joe Root for a duck, before returning to send rival skipper Ben Stokes packing in his first over after the break and then mopping up the tail.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>